Image copyright

Getty Images Image caption



The two-block long mural reading “Black Lives Matter” was painted over night outside the White House





The Washington DC mayor has changed the name of a plaza outside the White House to “Black Lives Matter Plaza” in a rebuke to President Trump.

Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Democrat, also revealed a two-block long mural painted onto the street before the White House declaring “Black Lives Matter”.

She also demanded that Mr Trump remove federal soldiers from Washington.

The mayor’s defiant, but largely symbolic acts come as more protests are anticipated in DC at the weekend.

The demonstrations staged over the past week in Washington drew draconian responses from the White House, with Mr Trump ordering 1000s of federal troops into the city.

The president was criticised for ordering authorities to forcibly remove peaceful protesters from a square outside the White House so he could cross the road to have a photo before a church.

Marking the square before St John’s Church with the new “Black Lives Matter Plaza” sign on Friday, Ms Bowser said: “As Washingtonians, we simply all want to be here together in peace to demonstrate that in America, you can peacefully assemble, you can bring grievances to your government, and you can demand change”.

The mayor also tweeted a movie of the giant “Black Lives Matter” street mural emblazoned traveling in front of the White House in bright yellow paint.

“There was a dispute this week about whose street this is,” the mayor’s chief of staff John Falcicchio tweeted as the mural was revealed.

“Mayor Bowser wanted to make it abundantly clear that this is DC’s street and honour demonstrators who were peacefully protesting on Monday evening.”

What else has the mayor done?

Mayor Bowser, a Democrat, wrote on Thursday to Mr Trump, asking him to “withdraw all extraordinary federal law enforcement and military presence from Washington DC.”

Her letter notes that the curfew in Washington has been lifted by Friday morning, and that the city police are capable of coping with the remaining peaceful protests.

“The deployment of federal law enforcement personnel and equipment are inflaming demonstrators and adding to the grievances of those who, by and large, are peacefully protesting for change and for reforms to the racist and broken systems that are killing Black Americans,” Ms Bowser wrote.

She also criticised troops for not wearing any identification, allowing them operate outside “established chains of commands,” she said.

“This multiplicity of forces can breed dangerous confusion, such as when helicopters are used in a war-like tactic to frighten and disperse peaceful protestors,” Ms Bowser wrote.

“My view is that law enforcement should be in place to protect the rights of American citizens, not restrict them.”

Image copyright

Getty Images

Image copyright

Getty Images Image caption



Some troops never have worn pinpointing insignia





Ms Bowser has repeatedly clashed with the White House since peaceful protesters were cleared from Lafayette Square Park – outside the White House – on Monday so Mr Trump could visit a church. She called the decision to utilize violence on the protesters “shameful”.

She also threatened to just take legal action against his administration his week after Trump officials floated the thought of taking get a grip on of the Washington DC police force.

According to the Washington Post, at least 16 law enforcement and military agencies have sent armed personnel to Washington.

Troops from the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice), the Army and National Guard are among those that have faced off with protesters in the past week.

Washington DC is not a situation, and the mayor won’t have the same power as a situation governor who is able to decide when and how exactly to deploy National Guard troops.

The Washington DC National Guard report directly to the Secretary of the Army.