DeFi User Base Needs to Be More Decentralized, Says Former ConsenSys Exec

At a Kraken- hosted webinar entitled “DeFi-ing expectations: the future of Ethereum,” panelists talked about the increase of decentralized financing, its specifying functions and how to determine its success.

The webinar was hung on July 31 and included understood DeFi influencers Anthony Sassano, co-founder of EthHub.io, Ryan Sean Adams, creator of Mythos Capital, Andrew Keys, handling partner at Darma Capital and former ConsenSys executive, and William Mougayar, an early Ethereum financier and former consultant to the Ethereum Foundation.

Pete Rizzo, editor-at-large at Kraken, moderated the panel, typically asking rather intriguing concerns about the nature of the DeFi motion.

Metrics and decentralization

One of the concerns discussed the Total Value Locked metric, with Rizzo asking why it matters and what is its energy.

Sassano offered a quick intro, keeping in mind that it was very first promoted by data site DefiPulse as a method of determining just how much Ethereum is secured the procedures, with the ramification that it would not be contributing to selling pressure.

“That’s a very primitive way to look at it,” Sassano stated, discussing that the metric just recently came under analysis as that worth can be quickly withdrawn from the networks.

A possible enhancement would be the metric of “on-chain cash flow” which determines just how much cash goes through the procedures in an offered duration. Wash trading might still be utilized to boost this metric, he alerted, particularly if the procedure does not gather charges. “Any metric that we try to assign is going to be imperfect due to the way the systems are designed,” he concluded.

Keys proposed a various metric:

“What I’m most thinking about is the Gini coefficient. I desire to see countless individuals secure $100 loans instead of someone taking a $1 million loan. […] I believe that’s an essential metric for the development of the environment so we do not have […] a 1% [against] 99% type economy once again.”

This strikes at an essential concern with the present top-heavy nature of the DeFi environment. For example, 30 wallets represent over 70% of activity on platforms like Compound, according to DappRadar information.

Keys likewise kept that the Gini coefficient is an essential element of determining decentralization, stating:

“We requirement to decentralize the user base. The smaller sized [the] quantities of cash, the much better.”

Nevertheless, Sassano kept in mind that due to the present expense of Ethereum gas charges, beginning little in the DeFi area is rather unwise.