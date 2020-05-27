Defense Ministry spokeswoman confirms reported Azerbaijani attack hitting car on Armenia’s territory – Armenian News

The spokeswoman of Armenia’s Ministry of Defense has actually validated the just recently reported Azerbaijani attack hitting a Patriot Nissan car on Armenia’s territory, yet she disregarded the accusations that it came from an elderly ranking serviceman.

In a public article on Facebook, Shushan Stepanyan claimed that the vehicle, refuted in a website in between defense placements, does not offer the leader of an armed forces system squadron.

She kept in mind the exact same tme that the Azerbaijani media never ever report Armenia’s succeeding vindictive activities “normally leaving the adversary severely suppressed”.