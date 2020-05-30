Defense ministry spokesperson reacts to Azerbaijani minister’s threats – Panorama

“Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov held a consultation today and came up with new threats, admitting, in fact, that the initiator of the April 2016 military actions was the Azerbaijani side though himself and his Commander-in-Chief,” Spokesperson at Armenian Defense Ministry Shushan Stepanyan wrote on Facebook. Stepanyan famous that Hasanov had confessed they weren’t that joyful in regards to the warfare final result as they failed to implement the army duties.

“Consequently, he is personally responsible for every word, decision and the blood of both Armenian and Azerbaijani servicemen in the past and today,” Stepanyan famous, calling on the army-political management of Azerbaijan to notice that “the time has come to reconcile themselves with the peace in the region and the existing military balance.”

“Otherwise, the Armenian Armed Forces would have nothing but multiply the results of the 1994 trilateral ceasefire agreement and protect the common security of Armenia and Artsakh with resolve, professionalism and deadly strikes,” Stepanyan concluded.