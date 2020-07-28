Defense ministry spokesperson commented on reports of Turkish drone threats to Armenia – Panorama

“The wreckage of military equipment used during the July military actions by the adversary are being examined,” Spokeswoman at the Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan informedPanorama am. Stepanyan’s remarks came at a demand to remark on current media publication declaring Turkey used drones and struck air targets in the area of Armenia.

“In other words, it is still to be clarified whether those were Turkish or not,” Stepanyan stated.

To remind, earlier Аvia.pro news website reported that Turkish Bayraktar TB2 strike drones struck the area ofArmenia It was kept in mind that the date of the supposed attack stays unidentified yet the military management of Armenia connected value to them particularly in the context of Turkish threats to inhabit the area of Armenia.