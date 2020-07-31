Defense Ministry reports relative calm along Armenian-Azerbaijani border – Armenian News

The circumstance stayed reasonably calm along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the late hours of Thursday and after midnight on Friday.

The Ministry of Defense reported 14 Azerbaijani ceasefire offenses with around 155 shooting attacks.

The military stations close the towns of Aygedzor, Chinari, Aygepar and Nerkin Karmiraghbyur (Tavush area) were fired 10 times, those in the areas of Zangakatun (Ararat area) and Yelpin (Vayots Dzor area) – 3 times.

The station near the town of Bardzruni (Vayots Dzor) came under Azerbaijani fire just when.

Azerbaijani battle soldiers released series of attacks versus north- eastern Armenian military stations on July12 In the morning hours, the Ministry of Defense reported an attack effort by a number of Azerbaijani servicemen who wished to cross into the Tavush area in a jeep vehicle. After a caution by the Armenian side, they went back to the beginning positions, leaving the car on Armenia’s area.

The enemy duplicated the border disobedience effort about an hour later on, opening fire in the exact same instructions however was consequently reduced and pressed back with losses

Azerbaijan kept the north- eastern stations under fire likewise on July 13 and14 The stress slowly eased off the list below days. Four Armenian servicemen were eliminated in the wake of the cross-border violence. Azerbaijan’s armed force reported 11 losses.