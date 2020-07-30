Defense Ministry reports ‘occasional’ ceasefire breaches along Armenian-Azerbaijani border – Armenian News

The scenario stayed reasonably calm along Armenia’s north- eastern border after midnight in spite of Azerbaijan’s periodic efforts to breach the ceasefire.

In a public post on Facebook, the Defense Ministry’s representative, Shushan Stepanyan, states that the foe breached the truce 15 times overnight, launching around 120 gunshots versus Armenian defense positions.

The military stations near to the town of Chambarak (Gegharkunik area) were targeted two times; those in the areas of Chinari, Aygedzor, Movses Paravakar and Koti (Tavush area) were fired 8 times.

Five gunshots were launched in the instructions of the stations near to Yeraskh (Ararat area), Areni (Vayots Dzor area) and Zangakatun (Ararat).

The Azerbaijani soldiers likewise opened suppressive fire from the rocket systems 9K38 Igla and 9K33 Osa.