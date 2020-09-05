Defense Ministry officials meet with family of Armenian officer captured in Azerbaijan – Armenian News

Representatives from the Ministry of Defense have actually gone to the family of Gurgen Alaverdyan, the Armenian officer captured by Azerbaijani soldiers after unintentionally crossing the border last month.

The delegation, led by Colonel Alexander Avetisyan, Head of the Human Rights and Integrity Building Centre, asked the family about their social conditions and health, guaranteeing the very best efforts, within the Ministry’s authority, to fix the existing issues.

Colonel Avetisyan likewise notified the family of their existing activities towards solving the officer’s disappearance, along with guaranteeing the treatments coming from his status.