Defense minister visits the new combat position of the Armed Forces – Panorama

Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan checked out the western border location of Armenia where the Armed Forces had actually developed a new military position.
As Spokeswoman at the ministry Shushan Stepanyan reported, Minister Tonoyan observed the course of border defense through the video- monitoring system released at the combat position, listened to the reports of the command personnel and offered required guideline
