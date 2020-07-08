Defense minister received Belarus Ambassador – Panorama

Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan received on Wednesday Belarus Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Armenia Igor Nazaruk at the completion of his diplomatic service in our country. As the press department at the ministry reported, Minister Tonoyan thanked the Ambassador for the active and efficient work through the duration of his tenure aimed at strengthening Armenia – Belarus interstate relations and wished him success in his future endeavors.

During the meeting, the parties discusses dilemmas of Armenian-Belarusian cooperation in the defense sector, and perspectives for further development. The dynamics of the ongoing high-level cooperation was highlighted.

During the meeting the interlocutors also discussed issues regarding the course of activities in multilateral formats in addition to addressed dilemmas of regional security.