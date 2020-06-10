Defense minister introduced the newly appointed Chief of the General Staff to top officers of the Armed Forces – Panorama

Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan introduced on Wednesday the newly appointed Chief of the General Staff Lieutenant General Onik Gasparyan to the top army management of the nation.

As the press division at the protection ministry reported, the minister highlighted the biography and army expertise of General Gasparyan in all commanding positions, expressed assurances that his skilled data and expertise allow Onik Gasparyan to spare no effort in contributing to the implementation of the duties forward of the Armed Forces.

Thanking for the confidence, Lieutenant General Onik Gasparyan famous that the thought of teamwork shall be put at the foundation of the construction he’ll head and can lead to extra fascinating outcomes.

The assembly additionally mentioned points associated to anti-epidemic preventive measures carried out in the Armed Forces