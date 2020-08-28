Defense minister honors Russian servicemen for anti-COVID-19 assistance efforts in Armenia – Armenian News

Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan has actually signed a decree to award a number of Russian servicemen for their assistance in big- scale operations intending to consist of the spread of coronavirus in Armenia.

At a solemn occasion held at the Defense Ministry’s Administrative Complex on Friday, Alexey Susloparov and Vasiliy Chukhralyay were bestowed the Medal ofMarshal Baghramian Alexey Sputnkov, Sergey Karganov, Sergey Parfenov and Alexey Bkherov got the Medal for Strengthening Military Cooperation.

The minister provided his congratulations to the servicemen, thanking them for their painstaking work, and high- quality expert contribution to the activities towards the avoidance of the infection, and the company of screening treatments throughout the nation.

The servicemen, for their part, thanked the minister for the high gratitude and benefit.

According to a news release by the Ministry, the occasion was likewise gone to by Ambassador Sergey Kopirkin, and Colonel Andrey Grishchuk, a military and air- defense attaché at the Russian Embassy to Armenia.