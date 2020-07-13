Defense minister: Armenian army instructed to remain restrained for the time being – Panorama

Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan is in constant contact with Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said on Facebook in the early hours of Monday.

During the last conversation, the Armenian defense chief informed that the personnel and command of the Armenian army are instructed to remain restrained for the time being, and in case of Azerbaijani provocations on the borders of the Republic of Armenia, react as necessary, up to the capture of new advantageous positions, she said.

“The Armenian Armed Forces do not fire in the direction of Azerbaijani settlements. Only engineering infrastructure and military equipment is being targeted,” Stepanyan said earlier.