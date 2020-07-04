Defence Minister Johnny Mercer opens up about the trauma of watching his friend die in Afghanistan

Conservative MP Johnny Mercer has opened up about the trauma of watching his friend die after he was gunned down by the Taliban on patrol in Afghanistan.

Speaking on the Crisis What Crisis? podcast, hosted by Andy Coulson, the former army officer – who completed three military tours of Afghanistan – opened up about his mental health struggles from the young age and the trauma that he witnessed in battle.

In 2010 he was out on patrol in enemy territory in Afghanistan when he saw one of his friends get fatally shot. He describes how he put his life at risk to retrieve the body.

He said: ‘That was the hardest part – dealing with him. There is just a period of time when someone is dead however they are still warm and it is definitely horrendous. I cradled him like a baby.

‘How do you get it done? You think I would like individuals to look after and fight for me personally.’

On managing the trauma after it happened he revealed: ‘I was really really scared when I first went back from patrol, there is something terrifying seeing someone’s lights venture out like that. It was a period of time of acute challenge for me personally.’

Mercer also says that the mental health struggles of people in the military were not taken seriously enough.

‘I didn’t go on it seriously enough until I saw catastrophic breakdowns on the battlefield.’ He says that pushed him to make changes in government when that he became a politician.

Speaking on the podcast he also described growing up in a strict religious household and how he experienced ‘horrendous and debilitating’ Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD).

He said: ‘It was the hardest thing wrestling with it when I was growing up. When I look back onto it now there were the nights without sleep, checking taps and lights.

Johnny Mercer and his wife, Felicity Cornelius-Mercer. The couple have two kids together

‘It was horrendous. It is extremely debilitating, exhausting and unpleasant. It was harder than such a thing I did in the military.’

Mercer received treatment and had a course of cognitive behavioural therapy to manage it, however he says that it still makes him uncomfortable talking about it now.

Mercer describes his experiences in the military in his 2017 book We Were Warriors

He added that his message about mental health is that anybody can get better and recover.

‘My message to anyone with mental health challenges is you could get better. There’s this nonsense out there that you will be like that for the rest of your daily life if you say you are struggling. My message around mental health is one of hope.’

In the podcast that he also opens up about his childhood growing up in a strict baptist household with no TELEVISION, saying it made him resilient but in addition increased his vulnerability.

He says: ‘I found the move from the military in to politics somewhat of difficult. I find political life challenging. The way I deal with it really is to maintain a solid mental balance and it is work in progress.

‘It is something you have to have the discipline and resolve to work at. But if you do you are able to cope with such a thing – the most extreme challenges.’

He also spoke about the dilemmas he withstood during his ‘chaotic’ time in the army including a lack of vital equipment.

He says: ‘It was complete madness. We were equipped but we had nothing can beat the equipment they had in the old age. My boss told me once ‘Johnny take a knife that’s all we’ve got”.

‘I was shocked at the chaotic nature of it. People were put in unfair positions and this has received a prolonged impact on them.’

Mercer has served as the Conservative MP for Plymouth Moor View since the 2015 general election.

He is just a former British Army officer and an author. In 2019, that he was made a minister in the Ministry of Defence in the government led by Boris Johnson.