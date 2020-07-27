Defector who sparked North Korea coronavirus lockdown doesn’t have disease, South says

“The person is neither registered as a Covid-19 patient, nor classified as a person who came in contact with virus patients,” the station priced quote Yoon Tae- ho– a South Korean senior health authorities– as informing the Yonhap News Agency.

The male apparently was recognized after South Korean military authorities discovered a bag he is thought to have left throughout his escape.

North Korean state media had actually reported Sunday that a presumed coronavirus client inside their nation is a runaway who ran away to South Korea 3 years ago prior to unlawfully crossing the border into the North early recently.

The news triggered Kim to position the border city of Kaesong on overall lockdown Friday afternoon.

During an emergency situation Politburo conference the next day, Kim likewise stated a state of emergency situation in the Kaesong location and “clarified the determination of the Party Central Committee to shift from the state emergency anti-epidemic system to the maximum emergency system and issue a top-class alert,” the Korean Central News Agency stated.

KIM JONG UN SAYS ‘VICIOUS VIRUS’ MAY Remain In NATION

It priced quote Kim as stating there was “a critical situation in which the vicious virus could be said to have entered the country.”

Kim included he took “the preemptive step of completely obstructing Kaesong City and separating each district and area from the other” on Friday afternoon after getting the report on it, according to KCNA.

KCNA likewise had actually stated breathing secretion and blood tests revealed the individual “is suspected to have been infected” with the coronavirus which the person was put under quarantine.

Describing its anti-virus efforts as a “matter of national existence,” North Korea previously this year closed down almost all cross-border traffic, prohibited foreign travelers, and set in motion health employees to quarantine anybody with signs. But the Kaesong lockdown is the very first such recognized step taken in a North Korean city to stem the pandemic.

North Korean continues to insist it has actually absolutely no validated coronavirus cases — a claim that lots of outdoors specialists believe is incorrect.

Fox News’ Travis Fedschun and the Associated Press added to this report.