DEERC D20 Mini Drone for Kids with 720P HD FPV Camera Remote Control Toys Gifts for Boys Girls with Altitude Hold, Headless Mode, One Key Start, Tap Fly, Speed Adjustment, 3D Flips 2 Batteries

720P HD Wifi Camera

Built-in 720P high definition FPV Wifi Camera, allows to take vivid aerial photos and videos, create a amazing impression of the sky

Gesture Selfie

Post “V” sign or make a “Plam”, the drone with take photos or videos within in 3 second, help you to take complex shots.

Tap Fly

Tap few flight routes on smartphone, D20 will fly along the routs you set, to free your hands and discover unique view

3D Flips

Tap one button, D20 can perform a 360 flip and roll in any direction, makes the flight more exciting

Altitude Hold

The drone will hover at the certain height when you release the throttle stick. Easy operation with extra fun.

One Key Start/Land

Easy to start or land, simply tap the funtion, D20 will fly up automatically and stay flying or fly down slowly.

Headless Mode

Under this mode, you can fly the drone without worring about what direction it is facing

Play Safe

Equipped with Emergency Stop, D20 will automatically stop spinning when it hitting wall or objects

Package

1 x D20 RC Drone

1 x Transmitter

2 x 3.7V 500mAh Batteries

1 x USB Charging Cable

4 x Extra Propellers

4 x Propeller Guards

1x Manual

1x Screwdriver

Specification

Weight: 69g/2.4oz

Flight Time: 10 minutes /per battery

Dimension: 196*162*43mm

Charging Time: 80 minutes

Transmission Distance: 131ft / 40m

Photo/Video Resolution: HD1280 x 720P

