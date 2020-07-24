Deep Pink Shadow Custom Wireless Controller for Xbox One Console – Textured Grip – 3.5mm Headset Jack – Deep Pink D-pad – Grey on Black ABXY

Price: $94.90
(as of Jul 24,2020 16:29:08 UTC – Details)
Product Specifications:
1. AA battery not included in the package
2. Compatible with Xbox one, Xbox one X and Xbox one S console
3. Features a 3.5mm stereo headphone jack
4. Includes textured grip
5. Customize deep pink D-pad and grey on black ABXY
Package Includes:
1 x Xbox one S wireless controller
Compatible with Xbox one, Xbox one X and Xbox one S console
Features a 3.5mm stereo headphone jack
Includes textured grip
Customize deep pink D-pad and grey on black ABXY