Dedryck Boyata denies kissing team-mate Marko Grujic in Hertha Berlin win | Football News





Dedryck Boyata as well as Marko Grujic breached social distancing standards in Hertha Berlin’s win over Hoffenheim

Dedryck Boyata has actually stated he did not kiss team-mate Marko Grujic throughout Hertha Berlin’s win over Hoffenheim on Saturday.

In the beginning of Hertha’s 3-0 win over Hoffenheim, Boyata held Grujic by the neck as well as entered into really close call with him, a clear violation of the Bundesliga’s standards on gamer call.

It was just one of the suits in a complete timetable of German organization components which happened in vacant arenas as well as with social distancing actions in location at the weekend break.

Former Celtic as well as Manchester City protector Boyata approves he was incorrect to obtain so near to Grujic, that gets on financing from Liverpool, yet stated he was just offering his team-mate some tactical recommendations.

“It wasn’t a kiss, neither a celebration,” Boyata composed in an Instagram post, which additionally consisted of a video clip of the case.

” I apologise for placing my hands on @grujicmarko face. I was offering him directions concerning an established item.

We has to most definitely beware since we play under this circumstance. We need to adjust our means to play or commemorate.”

Hertha Berlin trainer Bruno Labbadia stated: “I wish individuals recognize this. It is just a referral to keep back.

“We have tested negative six times, most recently yesterday. Emotions are also a part of it.”