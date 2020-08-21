Decorated veteran at center of U.S. fraud charges on border-wall fundraising By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: United States Air Force Senior Airman Brian Kolfage Jr participates in Veterans Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York in 2014



2/2

By Joseph Tanfani and Julia Harte

(Reuters) – Brian Kolfage lost both legs and his right-hand man in a 2004 rocket attack inIraq He made a Purple Heart and ended up being called one of the most badly hurt U.S. service members to endure the war.

It was this track record as a war hero – showcased especially in conservative media – that assisted him raise $27 million for President Donald Trump’s guaranteed “wall” on the U.S. southern border, a focal point of Trump’s 2016 governmental project.

Now Kolfage is one of 4 offenders, consisting of previous governmental advisor Steve Bannon, called in a federal indictment declaring the group covertly diverted hundreds of thousands of dollars for their individual usage. The indictment was revealed in New York Thursday.

Last year, Kolfage informed Reuters that his wall effort originated from a desire to boost American security in the middle of an assault of immigrants fromMexico “As citizens of our country, it’s our duty to do what’s right,” the previous airman stated.

At the time, Kolfage, 38, stated his group had actually collaborated carefully with the White …