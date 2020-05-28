Decoding the viral video on coronavirus protests

A video went viral when Trump supporters began verbally attacking a local TV reporter at a coronavirus reopening protest in Long Island, New York. This video is being used by both sides — President Trump has retweeted the video at least three times — to argue their perspective on the shutdown. Chris Cillizza explains why this video is a Rorschach test of America right now.

