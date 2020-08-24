Deco TV Frames – Contemporary Silver Frame Custom for Any Size Samsung The Frame TV (75″)



CONTEMPORARY SILVER FRAME FOR SAMSUNG THE FRAME TV

This premium contemporary silver TV frame is made to perfectly fit any size Samsung Frame TV. The frame ships directly to you in four easy to assemble pieces and can be snapped together and fully attached to your Samsung TV in under 2 minutes.

Enjoy a finished look to your television to match your room’s decor.

INSTALLATION

Each frame hooks onto the top of your Samsung Frame television and clips into place at the bottom to perfectly align with the edge of the TV screen. All frames can be easily installed by any consumer with no technical knowledge.

SATISFACTION GUARANTEE

If you’re not 100% satisfied, just return your frame for a full refund.

SPECIFICATIONS

Moulding width: 2″

OVERALL FRAME SIZE:

Made To Fit TV Model: Overall Frame Size

32″ Samsung Frame TV 33 5/16″ x 21 5/16″

43″ Samsung Frame TV 42 7/8″ x 26 11/16″

49″ Samsung Frame TV 48 1/8″ x 29 5/8″

50″ Samsung Frame TV 49″ x 30 1/16″

55″ Samsung Frame TV 53 7/16″ x 32 5/8″

65″ Samsung Frame TV 62 1/16″ x 37 9/16″

75″ Samsung Frame TV 70 15/16″ x 42 9/16″Frames Compatibility

32″ – QN32LS03T (2020)

43″ – UN43LS003 (2017) – UN43LS03N (2018) – QN43LS03R (2019) – QN43LS03T (2020)

49″ – QN49LS03R (2019)

50″ – QN50LS03T (2020)

55″ – UN55LS003 (2017) – UN55LS03N (2018) – QN55LS03R (2019) – QN55LS03T (2020)

65″ – UN65LS003 (2017) – UN65LS03N (2018) – QN65LS03R (2019) – QN65LS03T (2020)



75″ – QN75LS03T (2020)

Turn your The Frame TV into a true masterpiece. Deco TV Frames add art gallery style quality to enhance any room

All frames are custom pre-made exclusively for any size Samsung The Frame television

Each frame arrives as 4 pieces that magnetically assemble and hook onto your Samsung The Frame TV to perfectly align with the edge of the TV screen. All frames can be easily installed by any consumer with no technical knowledge in under 2 minutes

*When adding a frame, you may need to slightly adjust the brightness settings and/or the motion sensor settings