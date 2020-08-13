Deco TV Frames – Antique Gold Frame Custom for Samsung The Frame TV (32″)



Price: $299.00

(as of Aug 13,2020 09:47:23 UTC – Details)

Product Description

About Us

Since its founding, Deco TV Frames has provided custom TV frames to clients in each of the 50 states and around the world. Our décor solutions can be found in homes, commercial settings, luxury restaurants and 5 star hotels. From the very simple to the most elegant, our high quality frames are customizable to your specific needs. When you choose to work with us, you will receive the unprecedented attention and service that our long time customers and partners rave about.

Get In The Right Frame Of Mind



Custom Made Premium Frames For Any Samsung The Frame TV

Elegance for your home. Plain and simple. With 16 beautiful styles to choose from, there’s sure to be a frame to perfectly fit your room.

Choose the right frame for your space from our line of contemporary, traditional, rustic, and transitional Samsung TV Frames. All frames are custom pre-made and ready to assemble & install in under 2 minutes directly onto any size Samsung “The Frame” television. Brought to you by the leaders in television frames.

Compatible and affordable frames for all series of Samsung “The Frame” TV’s

Transform your TV into beautiful art

16 different frame options sure to fit any style

Enjoy a finished look to your television to match your room’s decor

NOTE: This product is ONLY compatible with all model years of Samsung The Frame televisions. This frame is NOT compatible with any other Samsung TV nor any other TV models.

Super Easy Setup & Installation. No Technical Knowledge Required!



Magnetically Assemble

Frames come in 4 pieces that snap right into place. Magnetically assemble the corners in just a few clicks.

Hooks Onto The TV

Hook the top edge of the frame onto your Samsung The Frame TV and latch it into place. That’s it, you’re good to go!

Installs In Under 2 Minutes

Pull out your stopwatch if you don’t believe us! Once you’ve completed the first 2 steps, you’re done. Only 2 minutes to transform any room.

Premium TV Frame Options To Transform Any Room



Genuine Wood Tones. Find Your Perfect Fit.



Turn your The Frame TV into a true masterpiece. Deco TV Frames add art gallery style quality to enhance any room

All frames are custom pre-made exclusively for any size Samsung The Frame television

Each frame arrives as 4 pieces that magnetically assemble and hook onto your Samsung The Frame TV to perfectly align with the edge of the TV screen. All frames can be easily installed by any consumer with no technical knowledge in under 2 minutes

*When adding a frame, you may need to slightly adjust the brightness settings and/or the motion sensor settings