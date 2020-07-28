Declassified Senate Intelligence report shows strong doubts about Steele Dossier in December 2016

The FISA warrants versus Page were restored 3 times in January, April and June of2017 But the Wednesday report shows that there were strong doubts over the dependability of the unproven Steele reporting even in December 2016, which they were distributing amongst high-ranking authorities in the intelligence neighborhood, consisting of those at the FBI.

TRICK SOURCE FOR ANTI-TRUMP STEELE DOSSIER IS REVEALED

The report, the 4th in a series of such releases by Senate Republicans, includes more information to details formerly reported by Horowitz, whose December 2019 report revealed that previous FBI Director James Comey and previous Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe each desired the Steel dossier products consisted of in the body of the ICA. After pushback from CIA authorities included in the effort, who according to Horowitz “expressed concern about the lack of vetting for the Steele election reporting and asserted it did not merit inclusion in the body of the report,” the product was consisted of in a brief appendix.

The report launched on Wednesday offers more of a window into the December 2016 dispute around the ICA and how the Steele details was consisted of– consisting of that lots of at the FBI wished to include the Steele details plainly.

“The Assistant Director for [redacted] stated a discussion with FBI Assistant Director for CD on December 22, and remembered the FBI’s interest in ‘weaving their dossier in the real text of the report.,'” one line of the Senate Intelligence report checks out. “Assistant Director for [redacted] specified there was no ‘presence, at the time of the writing of the report, into the sub-sourcing dynamic for that dossier … since of the subsourcing, I felt [it] was not proper for addition in the report and would diminish the report.'”

A declaration from Former CIA Director John Brennan in the Senate report stated that “[i] nitially the FBI desired it integrated into the evaluation itself.” Brennan continued that the CIA did not wish to include the intelligence however that “Jim Comey made a very strong case, which we didn’t object to, that it needed to accompany the assessment because it was related to the issue, and we didn’t know where the FBI’s investigation was as far as some of those things.”

SENATE REPUBLICANS RELEASE FILES THEY SAY ‘UNDERCUT’ STEELE DOSSIER

A declaration from previous Director of National Intelligence James Clapper made a comparable point. He stated that the CIA and Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) were worried that the Steele details might not be validated, however that “[w] e felt– and the entire factor especially for Jim Comey’s part– that we had a task to caution the president-elect that this was out there, which was the entire point.”

Comey informed the committee that he firmly insisted the details be in the report someplace however minimized how highly he believed it must be in the real text of the ICA.

“I insisted that we bring it to the party, and I was agnostic as to whether it was footnoted in the document itself, put as an annex,” he stated.

The driving element behind the addition of the Steele details in the ICA, even in a low-profile area, the committee report concluded, was an instruction from President Obama that the ICA “include all the information the IC had on Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential election.”

SOURCE SAYS FBI REPRESENTATIVE USED 2016 INSTRUCTION ON ELECTION DISTURBANCE AS ‘COVER’ TO CONCERN TRUMP GROUP

Nevertheless, the report enhances the deep divide relating to just how much stock the intelligence neighborhood took into the Steele details well prior to the 3 renewals of the Page FISA warrants, which those in the FBI were rather uncritical of Steele’s dependability.

“Assistant Director for [redacted] stated the FBI Assistant Director informed her, ‘We feel extremely highly that it must be consisted of and woven into the text,’ to which Assistant Director for [redacted] specified they would need to ‘accept disagree’ which her suggestion would be that the details ‘not be consisted of in the report,” the Senate Intelligence Committee report states. “At a minimum, I was thinking it should be pulled out and put in an annex.'”

Comey in a December interview with “Fox News Sunday” on the Horowitz report continued to protect, to a level, the FBI’s dependence on the Steele report for the FISA applications.

“They didn’t conclude the reporting from Steele was bunk, they concluded there were significant questions about the reliability of some of the sub-source reporting. That should have been included in the renewals,” he stated.

CLICK ON THIS LINK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When questioned by Wallace over the exaggerations a sub-source for the Steele dossier stated Steele had actually made in the reporting, Comey pressed back, continuing to protect the trustworthiness of the dossier.

“That doesn’t drive a conclusion that Steele’s reporting is bunk. There’s a number of tricky things to that,” he stated, while keeping in mind that the details had actually ended up being public so the sub-source might have wished to not be linked to the details.

Comey ultimately informed Trump himself on the Steele dossier in January 2017 prior to the FBI continued to count on it for the Page FISA applications. And the Horowitz report ” identified at least 17 significant errors or omissions in the Carter Page FISA applications” that “resulted from case agents providing wrong or incomplete information to OI and failing to flag important issues for discussion.”

Fox News’ Brooke Singman added to this report.