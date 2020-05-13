Declassified Information Shows John Brennan ‘Suppressed’ Intel Suggesting Russia Wanted Hillary To Win

Fox News press reporter Ed Henry disclosed Tuesday that recently declassified information recommends previous CIA Director John Brennan “suppressed” knowledge suggesting Russia wanted Hillary Clinton to win the 2016 political election.

The information, reportedly declassified by Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell, brings into question standard knowledge produced by knowledge firms that Russia’s disturbance was developed to aid lug President Trump to success.

Henry informed Fox host Tucker Carlson that Brennan “also had intel saying, actually, Russia wanted Hillary Clinton to win because she was a known quantity, she had been secretary of state, and Vladimir Putin’s team thought she was more malleable, while candidate Donald Trump was unpredictable.”

Suppressed Facts

Henry’s reporting appears to confirm the information consisted of in an op-ed composed last month by Fred Fleitz, a previous CIA police officer and also National Security Council principal of team.

House Intelligence Committee participants, according to Fleitz, informed him that Brennan “suppressed facts or analysis that showed why it was not in Russia’s interests to support Trump and why Putin stood to benefit from Hillary Clinton’s election.”

“They also told me that Brennan suppressed that intelligence over the objections of CIA analysts,” he included.

Fox News's Ed Henry reported Trump spy principal Richard Grenell is declassifying information that shows ex-CIA Director John Brennan "suppressed" intel on Russia desiring Clinton to win in 2016

Bombshell?

Henry recognized that there is some apprehension bordering the records.

“There are a lot of critics out there saying this is hype, there’s nothing here,” he informed Carlson prior to including there are likewise “people on the inside” that state “there’s a whole lot more coming.”

“This could be a bombshell,” he wrapped up.

Thank you @edhenry for validating my Fox News op-ed on @TuckerCarlson tonight that there is a @HouseIntelComm record that @JohnBrennan reduced intel that Putin wanted Hillary Clinton to win the 2016 political election.

Russia Interference

The UNITED STATE Senate Select Committee on Intelligence released a record, launched last month, which “presents a coherent and well-constructed intelligence basis for the case of unprecedented Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.”

“Donald Trump continues to call all these things hoaxes. They’re not,” Brennan informed Politico adhering to the launch of that record. “The only hoax is his representation of the facts. That’s the hoax.”

Trump movie critics in Washington have actually commonly kept in mind that ’17 knowledge firms’ wrapped up that Russia had actually conflicted in the political election to aid the President loss Clinton.

Henry stated his coverage, backed by a different knowledge resource that validated the information, nevertheless, “could get sticky” for Brennan.

“There’s other intel that may have been more serious suggesting that Russia wanted Hillary Clinton to win, rather than balancing that out in the assessment they put out there in that assessment, and set the narrative that Russia wanted Trump to win,” Henry stated.

Grenell has actually been working with declassifying a number of sets of files, just recently doing so with a checklist of previous Obama management authorities that ‘unmasked’ President Trump’s single nationwide safety advisor Michael Flynn.