Declan Rice will soon be West Ham captain and will not be sold cheap, says David Moyes | Football News





Declan Rice will replace Mark Noble as West Ham captain, based on David Moyes

Declan Rice is next in line to become West Ham captain and will not be allowed to leave the club unless they truly are made an offer they can not refuse, says David Moyes.

Rice was on the scoresheet as West Ham beat relegation-rivals Watford last week in order to all-but seal their Premier League status for next season.

Moyes expects the England midfielder to be the main topic of plenty of interest during the move window but additionally believes typically the 21-year-old demonstrated his dedication to the membership when he agreed upon a five-year deal in 2018.

“I am confident he will be here because he is under contract, but whatever club you are at, even the biggest clubs sell their best players at the right value,” said Moyes.

“My intention is usually not to offer Declan whatsoever, my objective is to retain him.

“We aren’t stop additional clubs producing offers yet I’m speculating you [the media] will think, but the truth is we certainly have had simply no offers for those who. He is really a really good gamer and I realize him supporting us, I am hoping that he recognizes what we want to add which often will create him enthusiastic about being at West Ham.

“Declan was reassured when he agreed upon a five-year contract, if you choose that you choose you are dedicated to the membership. If someone then appears and gives you a bundle of money, that’s the club’s decision.

“I think Declan is the future captain of West Ham going forward. When Mark Noble comes to an end I think it will be Declan Rice. We have no intention of letting him go but if it does come it will need to be ‘Bank of England’ money.”

Diangana set regarding return

Moyes also verified he programs to combine Grady Diangana into their West Ham squad using a successful mortgage spell from West Brom.

Moyes would like Grady Diangana in his Hammers squad following season

Diangana plays a crucial role for your Baggies within their fight for advertising, scoring more effective goals and registering 6 assists to date this season.

“We have been watching him as much as we can. It’s been hard because our focus is on nothing but the games in the Premier League. It’s been impossible to watch all the West Brom games.” he or she said.

“I watched a bit the other week and he’s certainly developed. In the early part of the season he was in his best form, my plan is to bring him back and see what we can do.”