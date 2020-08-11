Declan Rice: Chelsea £50m bid reports dismissed by West Ham | Football News





Declan Rice has a long-lasting agreement at West Ham

West Ham have dismissed reports they have actually gotten a ₤50 m bid from Chelsea for Declan Rice.

Rice is not for sale according to West Ham, and any ₤50 m bid would be chuckled off with the club enthusiastic the midfielder will remain for several years.

The 21- year-old, who played in Chelsea’s academy for 7 years prior to being launched aged 14, has a long-lasting agreement at West Ham which goes out in 2024 – and the club have the alternative of extending it by another year.

Rice will go back to the club on Monday for pre-season training with the rest of his team-mates.

