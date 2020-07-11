Decentralized Tech a Safety Mesh From Blackouts

Hurricanes and typhoons, earthquakes, cyberattacks and solar flares: There are many disasters, both natural and human-made, that have the potential to disrupt our digital-centric societies. With approximately 4.5 billion people using the internet, many communicate with mobile phones and email, while financially transacting using credit cards, apps and ATMs. But all these critical services is dependent on a reliable connection to the web and a continuous electrical source — both of which are generally unavailable after a disaster.

As the planet continues to warm due to human-caused climate change, the risk to infrastructure only continues to grow. Rising sea levels will cause increased coastal flooding which will put more energy generation facilities in danger, and as the globe’s sustenance and water supplies are disrupted by changing weather patterns, international conflict might bring consequences yet unforeseen.

Luckily, after a catastrophic disaster, it is still technologically possible to both communicate with relatives and buddies and benefit from Bitcoin’s (BTC) resilient worldwide financial network. In fact, even if the global internet network is not any longer available, it is still possible to keep connected. The solution is based on decentralized and distributed local networks referred to as mesh networks, which could serve as the technological backbone of a disaster-ravaged future.

What do mesh networks do?

A mesh network is a decentralized and distributed local network, often powered using WiFi or Bluetooth connections, where all the “nodes” on the network hook up to each other directly. Each node connects to any or all other nodes within range, allowing for data to “hop” from node to node, shared with everybody connected to the mesh.

Nodes also can serve as access points to the network, and therefore if a node is established with a WiFi access point, people can hook up to the mesh using any device that’s WiFi-capable. If individual nodes are solar-powered, a mesh network can theoretically operate for an indefinite time period.

Such networks present a amount of benefits throughout disasters, allowing people to communicate locally. If just one node has use of the worldwide internet, it could share that access with all other users of the network. As Greta Byrum, director of the Digital Equity Laboratory at the New School and co-director of Community Tech NY — a group that works to coach communities on mesh networking — told Cointelegraph:

“If you lose connection to the internet, you can still share information around in the local area among the network nodes. You do need to have a server that is able to host the data, and then you can route it around your local network.”

Mesh networks prove their value

In October 2012, Hurricane Sandy swept through New York City, leaving behind approximately $19 billion in damages and lost economic activity in its wake. The Brooklyn neighbor hood of Red Hook saw widespread power outages and flooding following the storm, taking many people offline. The nonprofit Red Hook Initiative still had electricity and surely could keep a free WiFi hotspot installed and operating.

Soon, up to 300 people each day were accessing the RedHookWiFi network for connecting and communicate, with volunteers expanding the network by the addition of additional routers and computer software to the mesh, such as for instance an app that let users text their location and needs, which were then automatically plotted on a map.

Now, the RedHookWiFi project consists of a 35-node mesh WiFi network, with local businesses, residences and community organizations all pitching directly into provide real-estate for its routers. Five of the nodes are solar-powered, and the network’s servers have been copied in a physical location outside of the neighbor hood as well as in the cloud, according to Steve Amarante, a partner at Sky-Packets — the IT company that helps to take care of the network. He added that as the network continues to grow, “future plans call for additional power resiliency in the form of battery cells and additional data redundancy.”

In the short term, the aim of the project is to bring free WiFi into a nearby public housing project to increase residents’ personal resiliency, according to Javier Lopez, chief strategy officer of the Red Hook Initiative. He told Cointelegraph that in case of another catastrophic disaster, “We try to keep the network running and hosting various messages and updates throughout its sign on splash page. Once logged on they will be [able to] go to school, work, play, connect to family (just like any normal connection).”

The do-it-yourself approach

But let’s say there are no resources for enterprise-grade servers, or let’s say a commercially installed network is destroyed? Luckily, mesh networks could be assembled together in a do-it-yourself fashion and deployed anywhere to generate an entirely off-grid communications network.

All one must get started is a WiFi router, a small computer such as a Raspberry Pi to act as a server, some cables, a battery and solar charger — according to New America, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank that was active in helping New York City to construct mesh networks in multiple coastal neighborhoods following hurricane. In a zine developed to instruct people just how to assemble DIY mesh WiFi hotspots, the think tank describes the advantages of such technology, for example stating that: “A local network can serve as a ‘micro-internet’ in some of these scenarios.”

Byrum, who previously directed New America’s Resilient Communities program that released the zine, told Cointelegraph that such DIY networks are being used in COVID-19 pandemic recovery efforts. In rural Tennessee, residents without access to the internet are able to receive telehealth services from a clinic which has suspended in-person visits, and in Kingston, New York, a pop-up COVID-19 testing center will be powered by an old news broadcasting van with a built-in local network access point. “The whole thing is solar-powered,” Byrum said, adding: “It’s a mobile solar-powered WiFi van that has a 40-foot arm to stick the WiFi antenna up.”

Spending decentralized currency

Historically, cash has been king in a disaster, but as society moves in to an increasingly digital world, this might not stay the case. If electricity is knocked out in a disaster, so too are charge card readers, digital payment terminals and ATMs. Once the backup batteries of cell towers die, cell phones will turn into mere flashlights and clocks. Even when there is no disaster, payment systems can crash, such as in June 2018 when Visa’s worldwide payment network went down in Europe.

Meanwhile, cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin offer highly resilient financial networks, since they are globally distributed and thus less vulnerable to disruptions. There is not any centralized facility or server that can fail and bring the entire network down. As such, the Bitcoin network has been operational for 99.99% of its existence since inception. However, even if the network is up and running, with no internet, transactions cannot be included with the blockchain, which efficiently means that crypto cannot be used.

Thankfully, the same mesh networks also can power on-chain transactions. As previously stated, one of the major benefits of a mesh network is that just one node needs use of the internet for many nodes to talk about in that access.

Related: Offline Transactions: The Final Frontier for Global Crypto Adoption

The developer referred to as “Grubles” demonstrated in January 2019 ways to broadcast a transaction through a mesh network to be included with the blockchain. The developer set up a Bitcoin full node attached to a satellite receiver that obtained blockchain data via the Blockstream satellite network. They then used an Electrum Wallet, the TxTenna app manufactured by decentralized communication tech company GoTenna, and a GoTenna Mesh device to send it through a mesh network until it was in a position to be broadcast. Once it had been added to the blockchain, Grubles verified the transaction through the data downloaded from his so-called “satnode.”

Another developer by the name of “Nixops” claimed in September 2018 to possess completed an off-grid “proof-of-life” transaction on the Burst blockchain by utilizing a mesh network to send data packets via amateur radio bands. More recently, Venezuela-based startup Locha Mesh announced that it is developing off-grid hardware devices which will connect to a phone or laptop to broadcast crypto transaction information over a mesh network strung together using ultra high-frequency radio waves. Once the transaction hops to a device connected to the web, the data is broadcasted and added to the blockchain.

Powering internetless crypto economies?

Within any one person’s lifetime, the probability of being susceptible to a disaster catastrophic enough to eliminate the power grid, global terrestrial internet and satellite network are extremely slim. However, a huge solar storm is one disaster that might be worth staying up at night to worry about. Such an event is statistically inevitable and has already occurred once — possibly twice — within yesteryear 150-odd years. In fact, Earth saw a near miss of such a storm in 2012.

So, in a world in which any type of global network is no longer possible to keep, is there any hope for rebuilding a digital economy? The answer is: Yes — mesh networks could theoretically provide the backbone for an internetless, regional, crypto-based community. But in fact, it’s not too simple. According to Byrum, any service that uses the worldwide internet can, theoretically, be replicated on a local network — albeit in a more limited capacity. “It’s really different to be in a chat room with your neighbors just talking about food and water,” she said, “That’s a really different experience than, ‘I’ve got memes and GIFs.’”

Rieki Cordon, a facilitator for Seeds — a crypto platform that seeks to build the building blocks for sustainable communities — told Cointelegraph that operating a local blockchain could be possible and could provide some value for logging economic activity, however in such an event, utilizing blockchain would be the final thing on anyone’s mind. Neighborhoods can embrace blockchain and crypto now, before a disaster does occur, in order to build strong communities that are inherently more resilient, adding:

“Use this technology to generate new forms of wealth and use that to generate circular economies and local food systems. Use decentralized governance so people can begin learning making decisions and create together. […] Then if a catastrophic event shuts the technological system down, the city is more capable of handling it. The food they planted, the infrastructure for local need production and community bonds they created along the way will remain and ultimately prove more valuable than any blockchain or crypto-network.”

Prepare for the worst, expect the best

While mesh networks and access to crypto can truly help to power neighborhoods throughout even probably the most catastrophic of disasters, a very important factor is clear: Technology is useless without people who learn how to use it and communities which have already organized around it. Byrum told Cointelegraph that mesh networks “could absolutely be key to rebuilding, but it’s also the knowledge,” adding, “The equipment and the software/firmware — it doesn’t do you any good if you don’t have the skills.”

Indeed, preparedness is recognized as to be one of the four fundamental stages of a disaster’s life cycle. In a undoubtedly catastrophic disaster, it could just take years to completely rebuild infrastructure, supply chains and the economy. For Cordon, the thought of building sustainable, crypto-based communities is directly connected with disaster preparedness, nevertheless the technology it self is not what’s important: