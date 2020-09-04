‘Decentralized Reddit’ enables users to secure Twitter on the blockchain

Reddit- influenced social aggregation platformDiscussions app revealed its growth to the Telos networkon Sept 3.

The very first task to come out of the brand-new partnership will be a decentralized identity system, enabling users to record their accounts and contacts from Twitter and other social media networks to the blockchain in the occasion of a block or restriction.

In the social-media age, users invest years growing networks and fans on different platforms, although this work can be ruined by the often arbitrary-seeming choices of the networks.

Discussions app addresses this by enabling users to move throughout platforms without losing their important identities and connections. Telos primary designer Douglas Horn described the issue:

“It seems that every few days I see another unique voice de-platformed and the connections they invested years building pulled out from under them like a cheap rug — especially in the crypto community. Discussions.app empowers individuals to secure their own social networks immune to the whims of Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.”

As Cointelegraph reported, YouTube has actually arbitrarily prohibited (and after that restored) a variety of crypto-related channels over the previous couple of months. In May, the platform even pulled the plug on our unique livestream of the cutting in half occasion.

In addition to digital identity management, Telos will supplyDiscussions app with alternatives for innovative governance and Ethereum Virtual Machines which can run Ethereum- suitable clever agreements with absolutely no deal costs.