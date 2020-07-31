Decentralized Exchange Bancor Officially Launches Upgraded V2 Platform

The Bancor task has actually introduced a greatly upgraded variation of its decentralized exchange, assuring to resolve what it calls “DeFi’s dirty little secret.”

According to a post launched on Friday, the agreements have actually been released to mainnet in a beta launch mode. Each swimming pool will have its liquidity topped to $1 million till a “pool manager” completely eliminates the constraint when it is verified safe.

As Cointelegraph formerly reported, the exchange reduces the concern of impermanent loss, where liquidity service providers might lose a few of their cash as rates for specific possessions changed. The service includes a mix of rewards and oracle-driven cost feeds.

Furthermore, the task divided the single swimming pool token representing the cumulative worth of a specific exchange set, so that users are no longer bound to be exposed to 2 possessions at the very same time.

Finally, an enhanced “bonding curve” ought to lead to less slippage than prior to offered the very same quantity of swimming pool liquidity.

The launch was preceded by the release of the open source code and the launch of a bug bounty program.