Decentralized Apps May Solve SIM Swapping Woes

In the United States alone, over $55 m has actually been taken through SIM swapping attacks considering that2018 NEM, a blockchain-based environment, thinks that decentralized apps might offer a significant option to this issue.

According to NEM, they’re dealing with an option called “FIX Network”, which was developed to assist mobile customers protected personal secrets and deals on SIM cards.

The network leverages a blockchain-based procedure to support the security and personal privacy of mobile customers, NEM discusses:

“This unique architecture will allow mobile operators to deliver services such as digital identity management, cryptocurrency wallets, and personal data firewalls, all enabled by the safekeeping of private keys on the subscribers’ SIM cards.”

Aiming for mass adoption

One of the functions, REPAIR ID, intends to avoid deceptive activities by recognizing individuals through subscriber-owned worldwide telephone number.

NEM anticipates that mobile providers have the ability to utilize REPAIR Network to offer OTT services such as crypto wallets, mobile banking, and ID management. However, they clarified that the REPAIR ID function will not be blockchain-based. It will rather depend on decentralized attributes that follow the viewpoint of the REPAIR network option.

Edwin Terek, co-founder at REPAIR Network, shed some light about the function of the option:

“Our exhaustive search for an appropriate platform led us to converge on NEM’s Symbol, as we are confident as this technology includes the features, security, reliability and interoperability between private and public blockchain networks to fulfill our current and future requirements. We are proud of our technology partnership with NEM.”

Latest SIM swapping cases

Recently, Reggie Middleton, the president of crypto business Veritaseum, took legal action against telecoms company T-Mobile for presumably making it possible for the theft of $8.7 million worth of crypto in a series of SIM- swapping attacks.

Californian Richard Yuan Li, 20, was charged on June 11 with conspiracy to devote wire scams for his function in SIM- swapping attacks. These attacks targeted a minimum of 20 people. He was likewise charged for the tried extortion of a New Orleans- based medical professional and a cryptocurrency financier understood just as “Investor A.”