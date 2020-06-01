December Second dead as tragedy mars horse racing’s return at Newcastle

Oisin Murphy recorded his first winner of the marketing campaign as the champion jockey obtained Sir Michael Stoute’s 5-2 joint-favourite Alignak as much as land the Betway Handicap from fellow market chief Good Tidings, nevertheless it was a race that noticed two fallers within the straight, with PJ McDonald’s mount December Second bringing down the Jim Crowley-ridden Financial Conduct.

Both jockeys have been reported to have escaped critical damage, however Crowley can be changed by Murphy aboard Thibaan in division one of many Betway Maiden Stakes.

A visibly upset Phil Kirby, coach of December Second, stated: “He’s gone, I’m afraid.”

A spokesperson for the BHA stated: “We are all deeply saddened in regards to the lack of December Second this afternoon. No one can be extra affected by this than the coach Phil Kirby, the house owners and the steady employees who supplied the horse with first-class care all through his life.





“Equine welfare has been an essential consideration in our planning to return – for instance there have been limits positioned on discipline sizes as a part of the game’s resumption of racing technique. Racehorses have been capable of proceed to coach and train in the course of the lockdown and have been capable of keep their regular stage of health, sorted by devoted employees. Their security has been an essential consideration in our planning for return however it’s unimaginable to take away threat altogether

“On common a horse falls as soon as in each 1,000 runners in Flat races. Statistics reveals that horses usually tend to endure damage at residence in a discipline than on a flat racecourse, and at the racecourse our horses have entry to the absolute best care. December Second was handled by vets inside seconds of his fall.

“Those who watch the sport over the coming weeks will be left in no doubt about the exceptional welfare standards that British racing has in place. We are committed to ensuring our horses lead a life well lived from the moment of their birth throughout their whole lives, and we take a determined and relentless approach towards reducing avoidable risk where possible.”

PA