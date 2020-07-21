Decatur teacher seeks help spreading positive message | Education

Her idea was to create a poster contest for people living in the area.

“We are asking the Decatur and Macon County community to kind of think about everything going on in our world, not just COVID, not just the injustices, but the uncertainty with everything up in the air, and come up with a positive message or quote, add your own spin to it and create something you would want to see in your child’s classroom, the inspiration and motivation to keep learning one more day,” Nave said.

She approached friend and fellow coach Mikayla Lehman, who works at the printing and direct mail company Trump Direct, to see what it would take to get the posters printed, and Lehman arranged it with her boss to get 25 posters printed for free.

To enter, create a poster in a .pdf file and email it to [email protected] by midnight July 31. Nave has created a Facebook page, Macon County Classroom Poster Contest, where the community can vote on their favorite poster the week of Aug. 3-7. The top three vote-getters will be printed and area teachers can enter to win one for their classroom.

