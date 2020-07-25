Decatur schools to use ‘virtual learning’ for at least first quarter | Education

“This is certainly not the start to the 2020 school year that we would have hoped for, but we know that it’s ultimately the best decision we can make for our students, staff, and all our DPS families to prioritize their health and safety,” stated Paul Fregeau, superintendent of Decatur Public Schools, in a declaration. “From teachers and principals to parents and students, I want to thank everyone involved in the planning process. It took a lot of time, effort, difficult conversations, and many changes along the way, but I think starting the year with virtual learning only is the best decision possible for our community.”