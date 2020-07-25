Decatur schools to use ‘virtual learning’ for at least first quarter | Education

The district launched its strategy at 7 a.m.Friday Student guideline will start on Monday,Aug 17, a couple of days behind initially prepared.
Schools have actually been out considering that March due to the fact that of COVID-19
“This is certainly not the start to the 2020 school year that we would have hoped for, but we know that it’s ultimately the best decision we can make for our students, staff, and all our DPS families to prioritize their health and safety,” stated Paul Fregeau, superintendent of Decatur Public Schools, in a declaration. “From teachers and principals to parents and students, I want to thank everyone involved in the planning process. It took a lot of time, effort, difficult conversations, and many changes along the way, but I think starting the year with virtual learning only is the best decision possible for our community.”
A group that consisted of agents of the 7 unions representing workers, in addition to administrators and principals, dealt with the strategy considering thatJune The group likewise looked for input and feedback from moms and dads and trainees. With no possibility to prepare last spring when COVID-19 closed down schools and most companies, Fregeau stated, instructors had to wing it.