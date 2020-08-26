Decatur man fakes getting robbed after shooting himself in the hand, police say | Crime and Courts

DECATUR– Police say a Decatur man fabricated being robbed Tuesday afternoon after inadvertently shooting himself in the hand.
Court files say the 21-year-old was questioned by police around 3 p.m. at Decatur Memorial Hospital where he was getting treatment for a gunshot injury to his left hand. The suspect declared that while sitting in the guest seat of an automobile in the 1800 block of North Monroe Street, he was approached by a suspect requiring he clear his pockets, according to the files.
In a sworn affidavit, the declared burglar got a black pistol from his waistband and shot several times, one shot striking his hand, after he declined to fulfill the burglar’s need.
Documents say a witness of the event notified police …