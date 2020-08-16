Decatur City Schools install desk shields for added protection during coronavirus pandemic

As the COVID-19 pandemic forces companies to discover brand-new and more secure methods to engage with clients, QR codes are rebounding. Small companies are utilizing these codes to minimize physical contact with clients or to make their company totally contactless. Here’s whatever you require to understand to begin utilizing QR codes at your company.

QR, or “Quick Response,” codes checked out like upc code however have a distinct square shape that is filled with dots and smaller sized squares. When your mobile phone scans a QR code, it equates the info to a link. The link then results in a site, a PDF of a dining establishment menu, a Facebook page, the phone’s app shop, and more.