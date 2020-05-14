Decades later, Blue Springs woman reunited with family photos thanks to NYC man | FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — A Blue Springs woman is grateful to be reunited with family photos which have been lacking for many years.

As Sella Minker sat her eating room desk flipping by an previous family album, she identified footage she had by no means seen earlier than. She didn’t know some even existed.

“I could not wait to get my hands on this,” Minker mentioned. “There are so many memories of me as a child.”

They’re reminiscences, relationship way back to the 1960s, she shared with her mother and father, aunts, uncles and grandparents.

“Just about everyone in this book is gone except for my dad,” she mentioned.

They’re treasured moments the 46-year-old can now relive thanks to one man who lives practically 1,200 miles away in New York City.

“It’s unbelievable how crazy it is this came to me during this time,” she mentioned.

Stuck inside his condominium due to the continuing pandemic, Adam Scally was deep cleansing when he got here throughout Sella’s family album.

“[The album] was up on a high shelf in a clear tub,” he mentioned. “The last time I saw it there was no way of even thinking of how to get in touch with these people.”

The 45-year-old purchased a field 20 years in the past at an public sale when he was a grad pupil on the University of Missouri-Kansas City. The album was on the backside of the field.

Of course, there was no social media again then, however Adam knew the images had been essential to somebody. So he stored them.

“There was something that spoke to me,” he mentioned. “It was just enduring to us. [My friends] felt like it should be treated with respect.”

When Adam pulled the album from his closet in April, he took to Facebook and uploaded a few footage to a gaggle known as “Local Kansas City History Buffs.” Within an hour, somebody recognized Sella because the child within the photos and linked her with Adam.

“If I had been some college kid that went some estate sale, bought a box for a dollar and found this photo album at the bottom of it, I probably would’ve pitched it,” Sella mentioned. “Instead he held onto it.”

“I didn’t expect them to be as grateful and happy as they were,” Adam added. “It was nice to supply this family with some missing pieces from their history.”

It was a welcomed distraction for them each throughout what has been among the most making an attempt occasions for us all.

“We’re locked in our houses. It’s the same thing every day, and all of a sudden, here’s your lifelong memories,” Sella mentioned. “It just made my heart melt.”