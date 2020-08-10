Debra Messing Recalls Body Images Issues On The Set Of Will & Grace When She Was A Size 8: ‘I Felt Fat And I Felt Ugly’

Debra Messing is opening up!

The 51- year-old ended up being renowned for representing Grace Adler on the hit comedy Will & &Grace from1998 to2006, however just recently she exposed a quiet battle with body image issues throughout those years that colored her total experience as an increasing TELEVISION star.

Speaking on the newest episode of the I Weigh with Jameela Jamil podcast, Messing got genuine about her previous on-screen insecurities frequently highlighted in the dressing room:

“When I began Will & & Grace I was a size 8, and what took place was, whenever I would embrace a fitting, I could not suit clothing. Eighty percent of it I could not suit, and I would simply leave disliking my body and disliking myself. I enjoyed my outfit designer, she would constantly state, ‘Don’ t concern,’ and she would speak with her assistant and state, ‘OK, can you call over and get a larger size?’ And that was sort of the important things that was constantly on repeat all the time.”

The hard relationship with her weight was highlighted when again at the 2000 Emmy Awards, where she was chosen for Best Leading Actress in a TELEVISION funny. Despite being up for the prominent award, the thespian might not stop comparing her body to other starlets at the occasion. She remembered: