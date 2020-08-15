Debenhams appoints advisers to draw up plans for possible liquidation: Sky News By Reuters

©Reuters Outbreak of the coronavirus illness (COVID-19) in London
LONDON (Reuters) – Struggling British outlet store chain has actually selected Hilco Capital to draw up contingency plans for possible liquidation of the chain must an effort to offer business end in failure, Sky News reported on Saturday.
Debenhams on Tuesday stated it would cut a more 2,500 tasks, while taking “all necessary steps” to offer the chain every opportunity of a feasible future.
