Debby Ryan Reveals Secret Wedding To Twenty One Pilots’ Josh Dun – See Her Stunning Dress!

Debby Ryan and Josh Dun are married — they usually have been for months!

In a brand new interview with Vogue, the Insatiable star confirmed she tied the knot with the Twenty One Pilots member in a secret ceremony on New Years Eve in Austin, Texas!

The Disney alum defined that she and the drummer began planning their nuptials one 12 months after getting engaged, and it took all of 28 days to plan their fairytale celebration. She shared:

“We began to flirt with the idea of having a destination party celebrating the new decade, then decided in December to get married [in Austin] on New Year’s Eve, and just keep dancing until after the ball dropped.”

As for the precise wedding ceremony ceremony, Ryan advised Vogue she and Josh mentioned “I do” in a stupendous Austin church with stained glass home windows. She recalled:

“We didn’t want the ceremony to be in a ballroom. It became more and more important to us that the sanctity of the union exist in a reverent place. I think I saw every church in the greater Austin area and narrowed it down to two. Joshua chose the one we went with. The stained glass windows really got me.”

It positive appeared like a reverent affair primarily based on the pic she shared with the outlet (beneath):

As you may see, Debby wore a stunning wedding ceremony robe by Ellie Saab for her big day — one she had her eye on for fairly a while. She admitted:

“The day the collection dropped on Vogue — I saved it. For a long time, it was the only image of a wedding dress I had saved anywhere, and the only image in a folder titled ‘wedding’ on my phone.”

The couple held off on formally asserting the nuptials, however followers began to invest after recognizing Dun’s ring in his band’s Level of Concern video in April.

Debby went on to elucidate that whereas she and Josh have been initially planning on ready a bit longer earlier than tying the knot, their outlook modified the earlier summer time after an in depth good friend handed away. She revealed:

“The time just felt right. He was excited that Joshua and I were getting married, and I never doubted that I’d know him through every coming phase of our lives. When he passed, it really rocked me and put a lot of things in perspective. It didn’t feel important to wait anymore, to stop being busy, or for things to line up perfectly — intending to do things is not nearly as powerful as doing, as we aren’t promised tomorrow.”

Congrats to the comfortable couple on their thrilling information!