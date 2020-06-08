Debbie Kaore: Papua New Guinea sports star ‘attacked by partner’

Image copyright

Getty Images Image caption



Debbie Kaore, 2nd from the best, is a rugby star and champion boxer





The partner of Papua New Guinea sports star Debbie Kaore has been charged with grievous bodily harm over footage appearing to show him attacking her.

The graphic video, which reportedly showed the rugby player being hit with a hot iron and headbutted, was posted on social media on Friday.

It sparked outrage and requires action against domestic abuse in the country.

According to a UN report, more than two-thirds of ladies in Papua New Guinea have observed domestic violence.

“I am putting this out here ’cause this has gone too far,” Ms Kaore, 30, posted on social media. “I can only hope that there won’t be another victim after me.”

She is also a champion boxer – she won gold for Papua New Guinea at the Pacific Games in 2015. She recently switched to rugby sevens and she represented the nation at the HSBC World Series a year ago.

Her partner Murray Oa, 33, is really a lieutenant in the Papua New Guinea army. The two have a two-year-old child together.

“I’m still traumatised by what happened… I know there’s a lot of women, Papua New Guinea women out there, who go through the same thing,” Ms Kaore told Australian broadcaster ABC.

“They need to be strong, they need to get and report if it’s wrong. Do what is right for you. Your life matters.”