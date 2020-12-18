President-elect Joe Biden made a historic move by his choice of the nominee as the interior secretary. This took place on Thursday. Biden selected Deb Haaland. She is a Republican hailing from Mexico. The appointment would make Haaland the first-ever Native-America under whose leadership the federal agency would move ahead. It is also to be noted that the agency to be administered by Haaland exercised control over the tribes of Native America for countless years.

Deb Haaland, The Pride Of Native Americans

This historic decision was celebrated by the activists and leaders belonging to the tribal community in the US. Biden was urged by the leaders of the Democratic party to go for Haaland as the Department of Interior leader. And they too celebrated this decision. The Democratic leaders unconditionally supported the nomination of Deb Haaland. They did so even after knowing that this decision would put their majority in the house at risk.

OJ Semans, the Rosebud Sioux vote-activist, gave a statement about Deb Haaland getting nominated by Biden. He was met in Georgia while he made sure the Native votes got out for the Senate runoffs. He said that this decision will make the Native Americans witness their community-member among the top decision-makers of America. Semans also said that the nomination made people aware of the existence of Indians.

The 60-year-old Haaland is a Pueblo Laguna member. Owing to this, she can be called a resident of New Mexico from the 35th generation. The new role assigned to her will place upon her a tremendous power of control and influence. That is because the agency of interior secretary has huge control over 50% of the mineral wealth, public lands, national parks, waterways, and wildlife of the nation. The agency also has authority over about 600 tribes recognized by the federal government.