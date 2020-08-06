Deauville next on the agenda for Arc hope Sottsass | Racing News

Sottsass is set to go back to action in the Prix Gontaut-Biron at Deauville after pleasing connections in an exercise.

The Group Three contest on August 15 is the next port of call for in 2015’s French Derby hero in pursuit of the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, in which he was 3rd in 2019.

After that, the strategy is have another race previously the Arc in either the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown on September 12, or the Prix Foy at ParisLongchamp a day later on.

Trainer Jean-Claude Rouget pronounced himself pleased with the exercise for the Siyouni colt, who won the Prix Ganay at Chantilly in June.

“He did a simple work, as we are accustomed to do. The goal is not to have a hard work, once they have made their seasonal bow, we do maintenance work,” stated Rouget.

“They worked over 1,800 metres. All worked out. The horse has an excellent action and he acts as he does when he remains in excellent type.

“After the Ganay, we left him alone for 3 weeks. His work got for a resurgence in mid-August We didn’t understand if he would go to York (for the Juddmonte International) or to Deauville.

“Apparently, we are going toDeauville He still had a relatively long break and the York race would be hard for a semi-return to racing.

“Sottsass will then have a number of choices prior to running in the Prix de …