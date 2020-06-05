Deaths inside: every Indigenous death in custody since 2008 tracked – interactive | Australia news

More than 400 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander individuals have died in custody since the top of the royal fee into Aboriginal deaths in custody in 1991.

The royal fee emphasised the significance of monitoring and sustaining correct information about deaths in custody. Despite public reporting and monitoring by the Australian Institute of Criminology’s nationwide program, detailed, up-to-date info is difficult to search out.

In 2018, Guardian Australia’s reporting staff collected and analysed all out there coronial information and different sources to construct this searchable database.

One yr on, we’ve got up to date “Deaths inside”, which tracks every identified Indigenous death in custody in every jurisdiction from 2008 – 2020.

Now you possibly can obtain the information, and we’ve got added new search features.

We wish to thank all of the households who agreed to take part in this mission.

We respectfully advise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander those that this website comprises photos of and references to deceased individuals.

This database comprises descriptions of self-harm, and we perceive some viewers might discover the data, photos and tales contained inside to be distressing.

If the content material of this website raises points for you, we’ve got included a listing of useful sources and hyperlinks to contact.