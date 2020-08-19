Death Valley: What life is like in the ‘hottest place on Earth’



Brandi Stewart works in Furnace Creek, where the highest reliable temperature on Earth was recorded





“I think we all lose our patience with how hot it is,” says Brandi Stewart, who works at Death Valley National Park in California. “When you walk outside it’s like being hit in the face with a bunch of hairdryers.”

On Sunday, what could be the highest temperature ever reliably recorded on Earth, a toasty 130F (54.4C), was reported in the park – a vast, desert area filled with canyons and sand dunes that straddles the border with neighbouring Nevada. However, in Brandi’s picture, the sign showing the temperature appears to have overheated.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) says it is still verifying the record. But Brandi doesn’t need experts to tell her just how hot it is.

She’s one of just a few hundred people for whom the location often referred to as “the hottest place in the world” is home.

Ms Stewart has lived in Death Valley on and off for five years, working in the park’s…