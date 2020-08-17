Death Valley Temps Hit 130 Degrees : NPR

toggle caption Karla Ann Cote/NurPhoto via Getty Images Karla Ann Cote/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The temperature at Death Valley National Park hit a scorching 130 degrees Fahrenheit Sunday, marking what could be the hottest temperature on Earth since at least 1913, the National Weather Service says. Any visitors to the park are getting blunt advice: “Travel prepared to survive.”

The 130 degrees recorded at the Furnace Creek Visitor Center is the hottest August temperature ever recorded at the national park, which sits along California and Nevada’s border. Weather experts say it could also be the world’s modern-era high, because Death Valley’s 1913 record of 134 degrees has been disputed as unreliable.

