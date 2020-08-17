Death Valley reaches 130 degrees, potentially Earth’s highest temperature

Death Valley more than measured up to its name Sunday, when the mercury at the appropriately called town of Furnace Creek skyrocketed to a scorching 130 degrees– perhaps the highest tape-recorded temperature on Earth, according to a report.

The sizzling reading was reached at 3:41 p.m. amidst a historical heat wave in the West, according to theNational Weather Service If validated, it would break Death Valley’s previous August record by 3 degrees, the Washington Post reported.

It likewise would be amongst the top-three highest temperatures ever determined on Earth at any time– and may, in reality, be the highest, according to the paper.

“Everything I’ve seen so far indicates that is a legitimate observation,” Randy Cerveny, who leads the World Meteorological Organization’s weather condition and environment extremes group, informed the Washington Post in an e-mail.

“I am recommending that the World Meteorological Organization preliminarily accept the observation. In the upcoming weeks, we will, of course, be examining it in detail, along with the U.S. National Climate Extremes Committee, using one of our international evaluation teams,” Cerven included.

Caroline Rohe, a park ranger at the Death Valley National Park, published an image of the dizzying reading on a thermometer at the visitor center.

“Could be a world record temperature! We hit 130 degrees today at Death Valley. (The visitor center thermometer runs 3-4 degrees warmer.),” she wrote

The desert in Eastern California holds the record …