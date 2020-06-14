Death toll in migrant ship disaster off Tunisia rises to 61 – Middle East Monitor

The death toll from a ship packed with African migrants that will sank off the Tunisian coast recently has increased to 61, Reuters cited a local recognized as expressing on Saturday.

Dozens got set out around the vessel coming from Tunisia’s Kerkennah island the last weekend looking to achieve Italy yet local authorities have got since Thursday buried typically the bodies of numerous of the home-owners migrants following an incident.

The Coast Guard had retrieved more body including an infant, raising typically the death toll to 61, Mourad Mechri, a city protection recognized, said.

Last year, 86 African immigrants drowned following their motorboat capsized off the coastline of Tunisia having arranged off regarding Europe coming from Libya, in one of the most detrimental such mishaps Tunisian government bodies have had to deal with.

Despite the risk of the coronavirus and restricted security actions, irregular alpage attempts towards Italian shorelines from Tunisia have been recently on the rise.

According to recognized figures, more than 22,000 young Tunisians migrated irregularly to Italy in 2011.