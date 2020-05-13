Death toll from Kabul maternity hospital attack rises to 24

Of those left, 21 infants were taken to Kabul’s Ataturk Hospital, where medical professional Sayed Fared claimed one baby had a busted bone and also was moved to a kids’shospital The various other 20 infants “are in good health and under our observation,” he claimed.

Outside Ataturk Hospital, distressed loved ones waited on information.

Qurban Ali, a 27- year-old dad, came to see his newborn little girl Bakhtawar that was amongst those left from DashtiBarchi His name got on a wristband the child was provided after she was birthed early Tuesday, a preterm child.

Mr Ali claimed he was viewing TELEVISION when he found out about the hospital attack.

“I immediately rushed to the hospital, got there but couldn’t find my wife or the baby,” he claimed. His other half called him an instant later on, weeping and also stating she had actually handled to leave the attack yet could not recoup their child. The 2 hurried to Ataturk Hospital after listening to the infants were left there, and also to their alleviation discovered Bakhtawar.

“Thank God… my child and my wife both are unhurt,” claimed Mr Ali