Death toll from Indian passenger aircraft accident rises to 18

KOZHIKODE, India (Reuters) – The death toll from an Indian passenger aircraft accident has actually increased to 18, while 16 individuals have actually been significantly hurt, a senior federal government authorities stated onSaturday

A security authorities examines the website where a passenger aircraft crashed when it overshot the runway at the Calicut International Airport in Karipur, in the southern state of Kerala, India, August 8,2020 REUTERS/Stringer

The Air India Express aircraft, which was repatriating Indians stranded in Dubai due to the coronavirus pandemic, overshot the runway of the Calicut International Airport in heavy rain near the southern city of Kozhikode onFriday This was India’s worst passenger aircraft accident given that2010

The flight was bring 190 travelers and team.

The aircraft’s pilot and the co-pilot were eliminated in the accident, K Gopalakrishnan, chief of the Malappuram district in the southern state of Kerala, informedReuters

“All passengers have been admitted to various hospitals, and they are also being tested for COVID-19,” Gopalakrishnan stated, including autopsy of the bodies would be performed according to the COVID-19 procedure.

The Boeing-737 the aircraft skidded off the table-top runway of Calicut, crashing nose-first into the ground. Such runways lie at an elevation and have high drops at one or both ends.

In 2010, another Air India Express flight from Dubai overshot the table-top runway at Mangalore, a city in the south, and moved down a hill, killing 158 individuals …