Hundreds of people bade farewell to a 16-year-old Mexican-American boy who was shot dead by police in southern Mexico. Alexander Martínez was laid to rest in a funeral that reflected his passion for football – friends brought his coffin to an area football pitch so that that he could ‘score’ a final goal.

Martínez was shot in the pinnacle by police on Tuesday night and another teenager was also wounded in the incident and later died in hospital. The case, which can be still under investigation, has sparked outrage in Mexico with protests planned in Acatlán de Pérez Figueroa, Martínez’s home town